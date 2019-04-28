Backstage Heat With Lio Rush Stems From Incident With Finn Balor, Roster Wants Him Out of Locker Room

– As previously noted, a report surfaced this week stating that Lio Rush had internal heat backstage in WWE due to his confidence apparently putting some people off. This includes Rush allegedly telling people in WWE that he should be a top guy, and he “hasn’t been shy” on the subject. Additionally, he did not appear on Raw this week. Fightful published a new report with some more details on the situation and an alleged backstage incident that took place.

Per the report, a source on the WWE roster claims there was some type of backstage incident involving Lio Rush and Finn Balor. As a result, the source states that Rush will be very lucky if he ever appears on the main roster again any time soon, if ever.

Several WWE sources also reportedly stated that the Raw roster has wanted Rush out of the locker room for quite some time. One area of frustration is how Rush insists to have his wife present at all times, including during rehearsals.

According to the story, there was an incident where Finn Balor made an effort to give Rush advice about having his wife sitting in on rehearsals. Balor allegedly told Rush that Vince McMahon would not take kindly to this, and Rush was unfavorable with his response. Word over the incident then spread quickly around the locker room.

Another incident was allegedly caused by Rush telling members of the WWE roster that he was looking to land a reality TV series with his wife. This incident reportedly caused WWE management to get involved. The report notes that there does not appear to be any backstage heat with Lio Rush’s wife, and it seems most of it is derived from Rush’s behavior.

As stated in our earlier report, Lio Rush later released a statement on social media commenting on the rumors. You can read his lengthy message below.