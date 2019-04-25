Lio Rush Reportedly Has Heat In WWE

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is internal heat on Lio Rush in WWE, although it’s unknown why at this time. The report said that Rush is a “confident man” which can “rub people the wrong way.” He didn’t appear with Bobby Lashley at the RAW taping this Monday, where Lashley competed in the dark match main event.

Rush has reportedly been telling people that he thinks he should be a top guy for the RAW brand and “hasn’t been shy” about it.