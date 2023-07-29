Lio Rush Says Impact X Division Title Means More To Him Than World Title

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Lio Rush spoke about what the Impact X Division title means to him, saying he values it more than the World title.

He said: “It feels appropriate. It feels great. It feels amazing. This belt is historic. When I look at this, I look at IMPACT as…this is IMPACT. This is the World Title, to me. This big red X. I’m holding it with pride. It feels appropriate. I feel like I’ve helped influence this generation of wrestlers just like the X Division title has helped influence my generation and so many other generations. I knew from that point on things were going to change and things were going to elevate. I knew that it was officially my time. I’m holding this title, and I’m going to do a lot of great things with it.“