Lio Rush On the Dream Match That He Wants, Being Out of Action Due to Injury

Lio Rush is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but he has a dream match he’d like when he returns. Rush recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about what he’s looking forward to hen he returns, and you can see some highlights below:

On who he wants to wrestle: “There’s people that I want to wrestle again, there’s people that I’ve never wrestled before, and, of course, you have those people that a lot of people might think are impossible matchups, like those dream matchups I’m really looking forward to. One day I will wrestle Okada and I promise you, it’ll be a good match.”

On being out of action due to injury: “I wish that I wasn’t hurt. I wish that I didn’t have to go through back-to-back injuries, but these things happen. You’ve got to tackle them head-on and at the right pace. I miss being in the ring. I miss wrestling in general.”