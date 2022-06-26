wrestling / News
Lio Rush On the Dream Match That He Wants, Being Out of Action Due to Injury
Lio Rush is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but he has a dream match he’d like when he returns. Rush recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about what he’s looking forward to hen he returns, and you can see some highlights below:
On who he wants to wrestle: “There’s people that I want to wrestle again, there’s people that I’ve never wrestled before, and, of course, you have those people that a lot of people might think are impossible matchups, like those dream matchups I’m really looking forward to. One day I will wrestle Okada and I promise you, it’ll be a good match.”
On being out of action due to injury: “I wish that I wasn’t hurt. I wish that I didn’t have to go through back-to-back injuries, but these things happen. You’ve got to tackle them head-on and at the right pace. I miss being in the ring. I miss wrestling in general.”
