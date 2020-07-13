List of WWE Network Additions This Week: The Last Ride Bonus Episode and More

WWE has announced several new additions to the service this week, which will include a bonus episode of The Undertaker: the Last Ride.

July 13:

* The Best of WWE: The Best of Women’s Evolution – 12 PM ET on demand

* Raw Talk – 11 PM ET

* WWE Chronicle: Jeff Hardy – immediately following Raw Talk

July 14:

* The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 10 AM ET on demand

* The Best of WWE: The Best of WWE Extreme Rules – 12 PM ET on demand

* The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 8 PM ET

July 15:

* Monday Night Raw (6/15/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

* WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET

July 16:

* WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

* This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

* WWE NXT (7/15/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

July 17:

* WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 7:30 PM ET

* 205 Live – 10 PM ET

July 18:

* WWE Main Event (7/2/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

July 19:

* Friday Night SmackDown (6/19/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

* Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 AM ET

* The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff 2020 – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

* The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

* Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules