wrestling / News
List of WWE Network Additions This Week: The Last Ride Bonus Episode and More
WWE has announced several new additions to the service this week, which will include a bonus episode of The Undertaker: the Last Ride.
July 13:
* The Best of WWE: The Best of Women’s Evolution – 12 PM ET on demand
* Raw Talk – 11 PM ET
* WWE Chronicle: Jeff Hardy – immediately following Raw Talk
July 14:
* The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 10 AM ET on demand
* The Best of WWE: The Best of WWE Extreme Rules – 12 PM ET on demand
* The R-Truth Game Show: “Irish Bliss” – 8 PM ET
July 15:
* Monday Night Raw (6/15/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
* WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
July 16:
* WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
* This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
* WWE NXT (7/15/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
July 17:
* WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand
* WWE The Day Of: Backlash 2020 – 7:30 PM ET
* 205 Live – 10 PM ET
July 18:
* WWE Main Event (7/2/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
July 19:
* Friday Night SmackDown (6/19/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
* Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – 10 AM ET on demand
* WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 AM ET
* The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff 2020 – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
* The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
* Undertaker: The Last Ride: Tales from the Deadman – immediately following The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules
