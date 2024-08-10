wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
* Shane Helms produced the Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under.
* Petey Williams produced Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre.
* Bobby Roode produced the LA Knight segment and Santos Escobar vs. Andrade.
* Shawn Daivari produced DIY vs. Pretty Deadly.
* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa segment, as well as the dark match of Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio vs. Braun Strowman & Kairi Sane.
* Nick Aldis produced the dark match of Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto.
* Giovanni Vinci has been healthy since his drafting to Smackdown and was simply waiting on creative. He is expected to be back soon and a vignette for him aired last night.