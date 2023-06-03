wrestling / News
Lita Makes Surprise Appearance at Hoodslam Event in Oakland
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise appearance at last night’s Hoodslam event at The Continental Club in Oakland, California. Lita appeared and hit Jack Cartwheel with a low-blow. The event streamed live on FITE+. You can view some clips of Lita’s appearance below:
