Lita Makes Surprise Appearance at Hoodslam Event in Oakland

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lita Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise appearance at last night’s Hoodslam event at The Continental Club in Oakland, California. Lita appeared and hit Jack Cartwheel with a low-blow. The event streamed live on FITE+. You can view some clips of Lita’s appearance below:

