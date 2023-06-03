Lita Makes Surprise Appearance at Hoodslam Event in Oakland

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise appearance at last night’s Hoodslam event at The Continental Club in Oakland, California. Lita appeared and hit Jack Cartwheel with a low-blow. The event streamed live on FITE+. You can view some clips of Lita’s appearance below:

#TheNewHoodslam is going down right now at #ContinentalClub in Oakland.

And @AmyDumas (aka Lita) just kicked @jackcartwheel in the dick.

Watch live exclusively on #FITEplus: https://t.co/qu3ilwDMkT#Hoodslam#ThisIsReal#FTF pic.twitter.com/3mHGUtLnl3

— Hoodslam (@HOODSLAM) June 3, 2023