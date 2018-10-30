wrestling / News
Lita & Trish Stratus May Continue Appearing on WWE TV
October 30, 2018 | Posted by
It appears that Lita and Trish Stratus’ appearance at Evolution and on Raw weren’t one-offs. A new report from PWInsider (per WZ says that this is the start of a longer storyline involving the Hall of Famers.
According to the site, there is word that there are plans for early next year, which could lead into a “big tag match” for WrestleMania 35.
The duo faced Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution, then were part of a ten-woman tag team match on Raw.