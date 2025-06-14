Little Guido Recalls Working With Tony D’Angelo On WWE NXT

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Little Guido talked about working with Tony D’Angelo at the WWE NXT show from the ECW Arena and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Tony D’Angelo at the WWE NXT show from the ECW Arena: “It was just fun being part of it. I was glad they had a select few of us that was there. And it was great being back there. It was a fun time, and I’m glad because they have their little faction — which is like the FBI and everything, but not the FBI, whatever they do.

“It’s funny; when I did that, everybody was asking, ‘How do you feel to be back at the arena?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I wrestled here f**king every two months for 30 years.’ And honestly, at one point I was there four times in a year; basically every three or four months for different promotions. So it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, how do you feel to be back?’ Because MLW ran there, I did a bunch of s**t for them. TNA ran there, I did a bunch of s**t for them. So when I went back with WWE, I was just there maybe two or three months ago for another group. So — I’m not discrediting it; it was great because it was WWE. That’s great. But to me, ‘How’s it feel to be back in the arena?’ I never really left the arena.”

On his first conversation with Paul Heyman: “Well, the funny thing is, the first conversation I had was one time when Dreamer told me to come down and meet him and stuff. I said, ‘My name is Damian Stone.’ And the first thing [Paul Heyman said was], ‘I know who you are.’ And he shook my hand.

“And I didn’t work that night, but that was the first time I actually met him. Again, this was Lost Battalion Hall, and I didn’t work that night. But that was pretty much the first time. I didn’t know he knew who I was, but I guess I was in the sheets. But as Damian Stone, I was never on TV. Paul knows everything, so who knows? He probably had no clue who I was, but he told me he did.”

