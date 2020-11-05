Liv Morgan Comments On Milestone, Notes That She’s Getting Into Real Estate

Yesterday marked five years since Liv Morgan made her NXT debut under the name of “Marley”, and she mentioned the milestone on Twitter.

She wrote: “I love u @WWE thank u for taking a chance on me. Re watching tough enough season 1 and it’s just as good as ever. I’m having a “pinch me” moment because watching instantly puts me in all the feels. I am truly so grateful and I can’t believe this girl from New Jersey finessed her way into the WWE.”

She also noted that she was getting into real estate, as she has started classes.

She added: “We all have the power to do anything we want to do. I am excited and nervous (that’s okay!) to start this new journey.”

We all have the power to do anything we want to do. I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓✨ pic.twitter.com/iRVxpFjSEZ — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 5, 2020

I love u @WWE thank u for taking a chance on me — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 5, 2020