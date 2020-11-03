wrestling / News

Liv Morgan, Keith Lee Set For 2020 Ringside Fest This Week

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ringside Fest is going virtual for 2020, taking place this week with WWE stars Liv Morgan and Keith Lee set to appear. Ringside Collectibles has announced that Ringside Fest at Home will see Morgan and Lee appear on Thursday at 3 PM ET.

This year’s event is the 17th annual iteration of the wrestling collectibles convention. You can see details about this Thursday’s special event below:

