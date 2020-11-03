wrestling / News
Liv Morgan, Keith Lee Set For 2020 Ringside Fest This Week
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
Ringside Fest is going virtual for 2020, taking place this week with WWE stars Liv Morgan and Keith Lee set to appear. Ringside Collectibles has announced that Ringside Fest at Home will see Morgan and Lee appear on Thursday at 3 PM ET.
This year’s event is the 17th annual iteration of the wrestling collectibles convention. You can see details about this Thursday’s special event below:
🟢 RINGSIDE FEST AT HOME WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEITH LEE & LIV MORGAN! Thursday 3pm EST! 🟢
🔥NEW #MATTEL #WWE FIGURE REVEALS!🔥#RingsideFest #RingsideCollectibles #RingsideFestAtHome @RealKeithLee @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/cUhrcbhdgg
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) November 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso On How Much Of His and Roman Reigns’ Promos Are Scripted, Doesn’t Like ThunderDome’s Piped-In Noise
- Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Training for In-Ring Return, Husband Travis Browne Also Training for Pro Wrestling
- Brodie Lee On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Bludgeon Brothers Team Name, Bray Wyatt’s Pitch For Joining Wyatt Family
- Eric Bischoff On When He Was Contacted About AEW Appearance, Says He Forgot to Tell MJF About Changing Dialogue