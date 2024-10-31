Liv Morgan Says She Was Told Her Mug Shot Would Go Viral

Liv Morgan was arrested last year and recently revealed that her arresting officer told her that her mugshot would go viral. She was arrested on December 14, 2023 for possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of cannabis (20 grams or less). The first was dropped and the second was moved to another court before it was closed.

In an interview with Impaulsive (via Fightful), she said: “The mug shot was cute,” she said on Impaulsive. “I would have been so much more upset if it was a bad mug shot. It wasn’t a great one, but it was good. It was one take. Even the officer was like, ‘Ohhh, you’re going to go viral.’ I swear. ‘It’s a good one.’ I was like, ‘Is it?’ ‘Yeah, I got you.’ ‘Thank you.’ […] It’s crazy because that day I had a hair appointment, I had an eyebrow appointment.”

When asked if she had mug shot merchandise, she replied: “No. I was gifted some t-shirts, which are mugshot style. Those are interesting. Sometimes fans show up to my meet and greets and they have my mugshot on a t-shirt. At first I was like, ‘Haha,’ but then I’m like, ‘Maybe I don’t like that.’ I’m undecided. Do I want to find that rude and be like ‘Get out of my line?’ or am I okay with it? I don’t know if I love or hate you right now. I don’t know how I feel about it.“