Liv Morgan On Natalya & TJ Wilson Helping Her Improve In WWE, Wishing She Could’ve Worked Independents

In a recent interview on My Love Letter to Wrestling with NXT UK star Mark Andrews, Liv Morgan discussed wishing she could’ve worked the independent wrestling scene, how Natalya and TJ Wilson have helped her in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Liv Morgan on wishing she could’ve worked the independent wrestling scene: “And it’s so crazy, I’m almost jealous that I didn’t get to do the independents. I mean I know it’s such a hard grind, but I appreciate that and I respect that – that aspect of pushing yourself and just trying to make a name for yourself and just working as hard as you wanna work. I admire that and I almost wish I had that experience.”

On embracing her rise in WWE and how Natalya and TJ Wilson have helped her: “I feel a new confidence. I feel that my self-esteem is super high right now. I feel great. I’m ready to go and I feel super confident. I’ve been training a lot. I train with Nattie weekly, not over the last two more so months, but she has us training. TJ Wilson trains there, and he coaches us. Yeah, dungeon 2.0. It is amazing. That has helped me so much, especially with pandemic times and not being able to find facilities where you can go and train. Nattie has been such a blessing. She’s so giving and teaches me so many little secrets, her and TJ. It’s helped my confidence tremendously because I’m working on the off time, so when I step into Mondays or Fridays, I’m ready to go.”

On her appreciation for pro wrestling: “I think it goes back to when I was a little kid. I had a very tumultuous childhood, and it was very dramatic. I remember seeing WWE for the first time and I just fell in love with it. I feel like a lot of us have that similar story of escapism. I watched it and fell in love with it. I loved Lita. She was like a tomboy and wore baggy pants. I was wrestling with my brothers and was like a tomboy, so I saw her and related to her. I loved the physicality aspect of it and the story of it. I believed every single thing they told me. It became my life. I became really obsessed with it.”

