Liv Morgan Attends New York City Premiere Of The Crow (Pics, Video)

August 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE King And Queen of the Ring Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan repped WWE at the New York City premiere of The Crow on Tuesday evening. The remake of the 1994 action classic had its premiere in New York City and Morgan was at the event with the WWE Women’s Championship.

You can see pics and video of Morgan at the premiere below. The Crow stars Bill Skarsgard and fka Twigs and opens on Friday.

Liv Morgan, The Crow, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

