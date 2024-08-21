wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Attends New York City Premiere Of The Crow (Pics, Video)
Liv Morgan repped WWE at the New York City premiere of The Crow on Tuesday evening. The remake of the 1994 action classic had its premiere in New York City and Morgan was at the event with the WWE Women’s Championship.
You can see pics and video of Morgan at the premiere below. The Crow stars Bill Skarsgard and fka Twigs and opens on Friday.
Liv Morgan at ‘THE CROW’ world premiere in NYC. pic.twitter.com/4cFRj7dcGx
— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 21, 2024
The Crow 🐦⬛
Thank u so much for having me @Lionsgate 🖤✨@TheCrow_Movie pic.twitter.com/gbcUSnWwSf
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 21, 2024
