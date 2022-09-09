Liv Morgan Anticipated Being Booed During Her Match With Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Gorilla Position at Clash at the Castle and talked about her title and the reactions to her match with Ronda Rousey. You can catch a couple highlights below and watch the entire interview as well.

On the reactions she received after her first title win: “I feel like I’m kind of still processing. It was such an overwhelming moment between winning Money in the Bank and then cashing it on Ronda and becoming the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It’s kind of all feelings that I’m still processing two months later, but when I came to the back all the girls were there, all the producers, makeup — everyone was genuinely happy for me, which kind of made the moment so much sweeter because this is a prize that we all fight for. So for all the girls to kind of take a step out of that and to just be genuinely happy that I became champion — it meant a lot to me.”

On her reaction to the crowd response on her controversial match with Rousey: “No, it didn’t surprise me. I kind of weirdly anticipated it, but at the same time it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge. Because at the end of the day, the referee’s decision is final and I’m still SmackDown Women’s Champion whether you know, anyone kind of likes it or not.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Gorilla Position with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.