Liv Morgan Reveals What Got Her Into Wrestling & WWE

– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Rosenberg Wrestling, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed her journey getting to WWE and how she became a fan of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on getting into wrestling through her brothers: “I grew up with four older brothers and they loved WWE, and they took me to WWE, and I just fell in love with it.”

On working at Hooters to finish her GED while still wanting to go into wrestling: “That was my 11-11 wish. That was my pipe dream; like I’m gonna grow up and I’m gonna be in the WWE and I’m gonna save my family.”

On her trainer Joe DeFranco sending a training video of her to WWE: “They were like, ‘Unfortunately, you guys just missed a tryout but if you keep training, we have a tryout in six months,'” she recalled.

Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Champion later today at WWE Bad Blood. Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the title bout. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.