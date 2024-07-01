Liv Morgan Says She’s Just Entering Her Prime

Liv Morgan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for a new interview where she spoke about her current WWE run.

Morgan will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Zelina on tonight’s episode of Raw. Here are the highlights:

On the run: “This is something I created–that I didn’t feel always had a lot of support behind it–but I stuck it out because I really believed in it. I believed in myself. And when I got this opportunity, because of the time and attention to my craft, I ran with it.”

On just getting started: “It’s been 10 years to get here, and we haven’t even scratched the surface yet. This is what I always hoped and dreamed for–and that’s why the time off when I was injured was so significant. It was important for my self-esteem and to re-fall in love with wrestling to come back in my best form. I’m just entering my prime. If you don’t believe me, just watch.”