– Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was unsuccessful in overcoming the challenge of the women’s Elimination Chamber match at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto event. Morgan took quite the beating throughout the match, and her body is now covered in welts and bruise from the contest. Nonetheless, Morgan gave it her all and left everything inside the chamber. She shared a photo showing the aftermath of the match on social media, showing all the bruises she suffered. She wrote in the caption, “Wrestling 🖤”

Liv Morgan was the last one to be eliminated during the match, with Bianca Belair walking away the winner. Belair will now challenge the winner of tomorrow’s Women’s World Title bout between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The winner will then go on to defend her title against Belair at WrestleMania 41 in April.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock and stream on Netflix internationally.