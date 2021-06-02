wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Weighs In On WWE Release Of Ruby Riott Earlier Today

June 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ruby Riott Squad

It was reported earlier today that WWE has released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and other superstars from the roster. In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan spoke about the release of her tag team partner Ruby Riott, referencing her independent name Heidi Lovelace.

She wrote: “Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading