wrestling / News
Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s SummerSlam 2019 Replay
FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2019 Summerslam event tonight and we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Women’s Championship Submission Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon
* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics
* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
* Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews by disqualification
411 has several reviews of the PPV, and you can check some out below:
* Csonka’s WWE Summerslam 2019 Review
* Kevin’s WWE SummerSlam 2019 Review
* 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2019 Report
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says If Eye for An Eye Match Happened In The Attitude Era, Nobody Would Have Scoffed At It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Backstage Energy in AEW, His Backstage Observations of Tony Khan, If He’d Consider Taking Creative Role With AEW
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104