Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s SummerSlam 2019 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2019 Summerslam event tonight and we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Women’s Championship Submission Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon

* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews by disqualification

411 has several reviews of the PPV, and you can check some out below:

* Csonka’s WWE Summerslam 2019 Review

* Kevin’s WWE SummerSlam 2019 Review

* 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2019 Report