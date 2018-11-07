WWE News: Local Ads Hyping Three Matches For WWE TLC, Neville Breaks His Twitter Silence

– According to Wrestlezone, local radio ads running in the San Jose market, the following matches are being advertised for the December 16th WWE TLC PPV…

* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

– The former Neville has broken his social media silence with the following post on Twitter…