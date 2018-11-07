Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Local Ads Hyping Three Matches For WWE TLC, Neville Breaks His Twitter Silence

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE TLC

– According to Wrestlezone, local radio ads running in the San Jose market, the following matches are being advertised for the December 16th WWE TLC PPV…

* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

– The former Neville has broken his social media silence with the following post on Twitter…

