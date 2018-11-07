wrestling / News
WWE News: Local Ads Hyping Three Matches For WWE TLC, Neville Breaks His Twitter Silence
November 7, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Wrestlezone, local radio ads running in the San Jose market, the following matches are being advertised for the December 16th WWE TLC PPV…
* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
* WWE IC Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
– The former Neville has broken his social media silence with the following post on Twitter…
I'M BACK YA SHITS !!!
— KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 7, 2018