Location Reportedly Targeted For AEW Full Gear

A working plan is in place for November’s AEW Full Gear, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several talent and staff were told in early August that the current plan is to have the show take place in Newark, New Jersey in the early part of the month. There is no firm date given for the show as of yet.

The company previously ran Newark in September of 2021 and then January at 2022, with both shows taking place at the Prudential Center. There’s no confirmation that Full Gear would be in the same venue, though it would make sense. The report is specific to note, of course, that this location is not official until announced.