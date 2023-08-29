Logan Paul Doubles His Bet To Conor McGregor Regarding Fight With Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is raising the stakes on the bet he has extended to Conor McGregor ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis. As previously reported, Paul threw out a $1 million bet to McGregor, who is training Danis for the fight, that he would beat Danis when they meet in the ring on October 14th. McGregor has not responded to the bet, so Paul doubled it while on the Flagrant podcast.

“He’s kind of disappointed me as a superstar,” Logan said of McGregor (per Fightful). “His drug problems, the way he doesn’t commit to anything. The way he doesn’t back up anything he says. The way he’s all bark, no bite. These things bother me. I get why he’s friends with Dillon. They are both bad people. They’re scumbags. The word Jake used to describe Dillon is ‘evil,’ and that’s true, he’s an evil, rotten soul. I don’t know if heaven or hell exists, I like to believe heaven exists, but if hell exists, Dillon Danis belongs there. Rotten, vile, evil, grotesque putrid human being. I can see why he’s friends with Conor.”

Paul continued, “I challenged Conor, ‘You’re going to train Dillon? I’ll bet you a million that I beat your fighter.’ Radio silence. I even asked Dillon about it. ‘Where is daddy Conor?’ He has no answer. I’ll make this more interesting. How about we double it? Two million. Two million dollars says I beat Dillon Danis. I’ll send the contract tomorrow.”