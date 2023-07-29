WWE News: Logan Paul Set For Boxing Match in October, Cavinder Twins Appear In WWE Vlog

– Logan Paul is set to return to the boxing ring in October. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported on Friday that Paul is set to compete on the October 14th card in Manchester, England. KSI is also set to fight on the show, and the report says that both will fight unannounced opponents.

This is Paul’s first boxing match since he went to an eight round draw in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

– The Cavinder Twins appeared in a WWE vlog looking at their visit to the July 21st episode of Smackdown, as you can see below: