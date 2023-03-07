Logan Paul Challenges Seth Rollins For WrestleMania, Knocks Him Out on Raw

Logan Paul laid out the challenge to Seth Rollins for WrestleMania on Raw — and then laid out Rollins. Monday night’s show saw Paul and Rollins come face to face with The Miz serving as moderator. The two went back and forth on the mic and nearly got in a fight, but Paul said that he wanted to face Rollins in a more star-laden city.

That led to Miz saying that as the host of WrestleMania 39, he can make that match happen. Things got physical and Paul ended up laying Rollins out before asking him to get back to him about the match.