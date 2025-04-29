Logan Paul Confronts Jey Uso On WWE Raw, Says He Wants a World Heavyweight Title Shot

Logan Paul stepped up to Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw, calling the World Heavyweight Championship out. Monday night’s show saw Paul come out and cut a promo talking about how he’s done everything but win a World Title before calling Uso out and saying his days were numbered.

Uso came to the ring and said that he wasn’t going to hand the title over to a YouTuber like Paul after finally winning it. He said that Gunther’s assault of Jimmy Uso in the leadup to WrestleMania lit a fire inside of him and that the title is not given; it’s earned. He challenged Paul to try and take it from him and Paul mocked Uso’s “Yeet” catchphrase before saying he’d done more in four years than Uso did in 15. He said that Uso would lose the title and crash out like he always did. Uso responded by superkicking Paul.