Logan Paul Praises Jacob Fatu, Says Match Between Them Is ‘Inevitable’

Logan Paul is a big fan of Jacob Fatu and believes a match between them is just a matter of time. Fatu has been dominant as a member of The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown, and Paul spoke about him on his Impaulsive podcast. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Fatu’s star power: “Very clear rising star. He’s one of the only guys who really stands out to me, and I think everyone else sees it. While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks he’s on my list, and I will be wrestling him in the near future and we’re gonna be going at it, and so I sort of see him as competition.”

On a match with Fatu: “I promise you, we’re gonna go f**king crazy. I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, but it’s inevitable.”