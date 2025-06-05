London Mayor Still Wants WWE To Bring Wrestlemania To The UK

During an interview with CNBC during the ‘Opening Remarks – Welcome to SXSW London’ panel on Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan once again said that he wants WWE to bring Wrestlemania to his city.

He said: “I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London. Triple H, if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London. If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival, of you know, legends in WrestleMania coming to London, current stars, but also future stars as well. It will open a completely new market for them as well. I think the potential has not been reached in terms of WrestleMania. We are the sporting capital — in my view — of the world. And if WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London.”

Khan previously met with Triple H and Nick Khan last year about the possibility of bringing the event to the UK.