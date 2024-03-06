Los Vipers Announce That They’ve Exited AAA

Los Vipers are now free agents, announcing that they have departed AAA. Arez announced on Tuesday that he, Látigo and Toxin have left the company and thanked Konnan, Jorge Flores & Dorian Roldan for their time there. Toxin also posted to confirm their exit.

The trio last competed for AAA on January 4th in a loss to Psycho Circus and Puerquiza Extrema.

⚠️OFFICIAL INFORMATION⚠️ !!️!!️ Free Agents!!️!!️!!️ We want to inform you that from this moment on, we no longer belong to the AAA company. We thank Konan for always trusting us. Jorge Flores and Dorian for the opportunity. It's time to follow our story… https://t.co/cR96AD5l8D — King Strange (@ArezStrange) March 6, 2024