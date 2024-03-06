wrestling / News

Los Vipers Announce That They’ve Exited AAA

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Los Vipers are now free agents, announcing that they have departed AAA. Arez announced on Tuesday that he, Látigo and Toxin have left the company and thanked Konnan, Jorge Flores & Dorian Roldan for their time there. Toxin also posted to confirm their exit.

The trio last competed for AAA on January 4th in a loss to Psycho Circus and Puerquiza Extrema.

