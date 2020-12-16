wrestling / News

LSG Still Working Without a New Contract in ROH

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LSG

Fightful Select has an update on wrestler LSG and Ring of Honor (ROH) after LSG previously revealed that his contract with the promotion expired earlier this year. According to the update, while LSG has continued working the ROH TV tapings and is scheduled for Final Battle, he still hasn’t signed a new deal.

LSG informed Fightful that he still hasn’t signed a new ROH contract. However, the company is scheduling him for interviews and is reportedly planning on giving him a bigger media push.

