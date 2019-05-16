wrestling / News
WWE News: Lucha House Party Clip From Birmingham Event, Major WF Pod Behind the Scenes, Jack Gallagher Delivers a Poem to Buddy Murphy
– WWE released a backstage promo clip for the Lucha House Party at yesterday’s WWE live event in Birmingham, England. You can check out that clip below.
The #LuchaHouseParty rolls through #WWEBirmingham with their sights set on The #SinghBrothers! @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/5Y6VoMVJpm
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
– The Major Wrestling Figure Pod YouTube channel released a behind the scenes video for Live Show 3. You can check out that new video below.
– Jack Gallagher had a poem for Buddy Murphy on the UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out what he had to say in the video below.
