wrestling / News

WWE News: Lucha House Party Clip From Birmingham Event, Major WF Pod Behind the Scenes, Jack Gallagher Delivers a Poem to Buddy Murphy

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kalisto WWE Raw 100217 WWE 205 Live, Lucha House Party

– WWE released a backstage promo clip for the Lucha House Party at yesterday’s WWE live event in Birmingham, England. You can check out that clip below.

– The Major Wrestling Figure Pod YouTube channel released a behind the scenes video for Live Show 3. You can check out that new video below.

– Jack Gallagher had a poem for Buddy Murphy on the UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out what he had to say in the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lucha House Party, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading