Ludwig Kaiser On His Relationship With Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser recently opened up about his relationship with fellow WWE star Tiffany Stratton. Kaiser talked about his and Stratton’s relationship during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (via Fightful):

On how they began dating: “We’re very similar in a lot of ways, we’re both pretty stubborn – we can be pretty stubborn, I think. I think nobody wanted to make the first step… We played rock, paper, scissors over that and I lost on purpose so I can ask her out on a date. At the end of the day, it was just meant to happen- I feel like – if it wouldn’t been that night, it would have been somewhere else.”

On Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship win: “When you’re actually there, live – that moment, when she actually turned on Nia was crazy… You had to be there in order to understand that, that was a really huge moment. It really doesn’t do it justice on TV.”