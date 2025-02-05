You can count Luke Gallows among those who are impressed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. In the latest episode of Talk n Shop (via Wrestling Inc), Gallows praised Bron Breakker and explained why he thinks he’ll be very successful in the years to come.

He said: “I thought that would have been a massive breakout moment for Bron Breakker, but he’s going to get it, it’s coming. He’s a good kid, he’s awesome, he looks cool. He reminds me of what … I always think of wrestling like this — if I were a little kid, what I think so-and-so is cool, what I think this is cool, what’s happening, and he, for me, 10-year-old Drew Hankinson at Northeast Elementary would’ve been like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, this is cool,’ and that’s always the measuring stick for me,” said Gallows. “If I looked at it through a child’s eyes, I would’ve thought he’s a cool wrestler and I would’ve wanted his action figure, that makes me think — if his head stays on right — he’s going to have a lengthy, super cool, successful career. He could’ve won last night, he didn’t need to [’cause] it’s going to come down the road.”