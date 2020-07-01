Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Take Photo With The Young Bucks

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest, Karl Anderson shared a photo on Twitter showing him and tag team partner, Luke Gallows, with AEW stars The Young Bucks. The teams used to be part of The Bullet Club together in NJPW. You can check out the tweet Anderson shared below. The caption only reads, “[email protected] @The_BigLG”

It’s been previously rumored that Gallows and Anderson are expected to sign with Impact Wrestling. The hope is that the team will appear at Slammiversary later this month.