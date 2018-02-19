Luke Gallows Would Love To See WWE Six-Man Tag Team Titles

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Luke Gallows spoke about the possibility of WWE introducing new six-man tag team titles. Here are highlights:

On six-man tag team titles and matches with other three-man teams: “I would love to see WWE introduce the 6-Man Tag Team Championship. I think that the Balor Club would absolutely capture the titles. And I agree with you that with The Shield and The New Day, there are a lot of great trios across the sports entertainment landscape right now. It would be exciting for the WWE Universe, absolutely. I’d love to see that.”

On if he enjoyed his time in India: “I did. It’s always nice to reach a new portion of the WWE Universe. A new portion of our audience. I hadn’t been to India in about five years and going back under the WWE banner, it was a thrill, a rush for all of us…the WWE Superstars. I think the fans, the WWE Universe had a great time as well. So, positive experience all the way around. I welcome the chance to go back.”

On if the Young Bucks will come to WWE: “I don’t know but I hope so. I think they’re highly, highly talented and if you want to make your mark in sports entertainment, if you want your name to go down in the annals of sports entertainment history, you absolutely have to come to WWE. This is the pinnacle. It doesn’t get bigger than this. There’s no bigger worldwide stage than WWE. So, I think the Young Bucks owe it to themselves to come out here and thrive!”

On Jericho vs. Omega at Wrestle Kingdom: “I think it’s great. I think it’s a testament to the culture of today’s sports entertainment. Five-ten years ago, you wouldn’t see something like that happen. But Chris Jericho went there, made a huge mark on Japanese wrestling and came back home here for RAW 25. I think it was a great thing.”