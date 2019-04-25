Luke Harper Not Getting Released, WWE Added Six Months To His Contract

Last week, Luke Harper announced on social media that he has asked for his release from WWE, adding that it feels like the right decision for himself and the company. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that not only has WWE not released Harper from his contract, but they’ve added six months to it. The contract was frozen due to his time off and the belief is that now he can’t leave until just before next year’s Wrestlemania. It was originally set to expire in November.

There is speculation that this could be WWE’s way of keeping people from going public and saying they’re not happy, which would go along with reports that WWE doesn’t want to be seen as the bad guy. Compare that to Dustin Rhodes, whose contract was not frozen after his double knee surgery and was allowed to go to AEW, as he outright denied he was leaving when rumors surfaced.