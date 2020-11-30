Luther Says He Wasn’t Fond of WCW Run, Talks Dynamite Main Event Match

Luther recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview and discussed his time in WCW, his future plans and more. The AEW star had a couple of matches in WCW toward the end of that company’s run and told the site that he wasn’t fond of his time there.

Luther also talked about Lee Johnson, who has appeared regularly on AEW TV as an enhancement talent, saying that Johnson is a future star. He added that he wants to face The Young Bucks in AEW in a match that runs longer than four minutes. He added that he hasn’t been scanned for any games in AEW as of yet and touched on his match with Serpentico against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager that served as the main event of the October 7th show, saying that his shoes were “slippery” in that bout which got in his head. He added that he was told about the match a week or two before it happened and said that Serpentico was particularly excited about it.

He added that he’s launching a podcast in the near future.