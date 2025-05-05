Lyra Valkyria Says Becky Lynch Has ‘Talked Her Way Into Every Opportunity’, Plans To Beat Her At WWE Backlash

Lyra Valkyria is set to defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash this Saturday. In an interview with The Takedown, Valkyria said her impression of Lynch is different than it used to be, and she sees Lynch as someone who steals opportunities from others. Here are highlights:

On Becky Lynch wanting to be the focus of everything: “She liked being the idol. Even as far back as NXT, she was very helpful and gave a lot of advice. And then when she came down to NXT later, she liked being the one that was in the higher position. And then I came up to the main roster and that advice and that warmth just disappeared. And then I started to do a lot of cool things and she took some time off. I defended this title more than she’s been at work this past year. But look, Becky’s great. She’s talked herself into every opportunity she’s ever had, no matter who that hurts. That’s what she’s always been good at. I don’t think she likes that I’m now on the same platform and you saw on Monday that I’m not going to be stood on. I’m not here to be a super fan. I’ve learned I’m not here to be humble. I’m not here to be ‘okay, yeah, whatever you think is best.’ Like, I don’t care. I’ve seen people try. I’ve seen how people get ahead and I’m not having it. So at Backlash, I’m going to prove that.”

On her view of Lynch changing: “She’s the one that broke all the glass ceilings. Like an Irish girl that went and didn’t just succeed, but she smashed the ceilings and did it all. So, I kind of had an idea of what she’d be like and it’s been quite different. But, there’s also a learning experience in that. Like, even the people you look up to most, they’re not going to always be exactly as you expect them to be. So that in itself is a learning process. I also think that works for me, because I’ve always been the best with trial by fire, so having to stand up for myself and really put myself on the map, there’s a learning experience in that as well.”

On being the first women’s Intercontinental champion: “It’s very, very, very cool. Like you said, the Intercontinental Championship has such a prestigious workhorse title identity. So to be trusted and to carry the weight of being the first Intercontinental Women’s Champion, it means an awful lot, and I just hope that I can do it justice with them every time I step in the ring. I really do try to do that.”