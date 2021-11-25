wrestling / News
Madison Square Garden Won’t Be Relocated
Madison Square Garden, which served as home for some of WWE’s most important moments, will not be relocating as has been discussed for years. PWInsider reports that the New York City venue will not be relocated, a move that’s been under consideration since 2013.
The final decision was made by acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber in a hearing yesterday, announcing that such a move would result in serious delays in renovating Penn Station which sits below the Garden. Lieber said there were too many variables involved, including finding a location and how the move would be funded.
The potential to move MSG came when the city renewed the venues permit to exist and operate above Penn Station in 2013, but only for 15 years. There were those who wanted the venue moved to somewhere else in Manhattan at the time. However, it was noted in yesterday’s hearing that the cost of moving could have been upward of $8.6 billion.
WWE’s next show in MSG is on December 26th.
