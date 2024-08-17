Mads Krule Krugger Says He Doesn’t Have A Contract with MLW

In an interview with Fightful, Mads Krule Krugger spoke about his MLW status, noting that he currently doesn’t have a contract with the promotion. Instead, he’s working on a per-appearance deal.

He said: “I do not (have a contract). I’m just per-appearance. They give me dates far enough out and we don’t have any conflict of interest. I told them if they are going to use me and we’re going to do a storyline, that I would honor that. It’s verbal handshake agreement. I’m old school and I’m from the south. If we agree to something, that’s what I’m going to do. You don’t have to worry about me not living up to whatever I tell you I’m going to do. I like that. It leaves my options open at a later time in life where my time is running thin. If something does happen, now I don’t have to wait a year or something to get out of a contract. The opportunity can be there.“