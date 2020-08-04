Madusa, Shaul Guerrero & More Make AEW Debuts at Women’s Tag Team Cup Night One

Several women made their AEW debuts on Monday’s night one of the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament. Madusa and Shaul Guerrero made surprise appearances on the show, with Madusa announcing the commencement of the tournament and Guerrero serving as ring announcer. Veda Scott worked commentary with Tony Schiavone.

Also making their in-ring debuts were Tay Conti and Ariane Andrew, both of whom were previously announced. Conti moved on to the semifinals alongside Anna Jay, while Andrew and her partner Nyla Rose lost their quarterfinal match.

You can check out 411’s full review of the show here. Next week’s matches were not announced.\