Various News: Madusa Wins PWI Lifetime Achievement Award, Full Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley Match

– Madusa is the latest recipient of PWI’s Stanley Weston Award for Lifetime Achievement. PWI announced on Twitter that Madusa won the Lifetime Achievement award, joining last year’s Weston Award winner Steve Austin as those who have won both Rookie of the Year and the Weston:

“25 years ago today, @Madusa_rocks shocked the world by appearing on WCW Nitro and … well, you know. Today, she joins birthday boy @steveaustinBSR as part of the elite group who have won PWI’s Rookie of the Year and Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

25 years ago today, @Madusa_rocks shocked the world by appearing on WCW Nitro and … well, you know. Today, she joins birthday boy @steveaustinBSR as part of the elite group who have won PWI's Rookie of the Year and Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Awards. pic.twitter.com/1FCNUW7obk — PWI (@OfficialPWI) December 18, 2020

– WWE has posted the full video of Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley match for the NXT Women’s Championship from the December 18th, 2019 episode of NXT: