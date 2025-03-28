Maggie Lee On Signing With TNA, Says She’s Excited To Learn There

Maggie Lee is the newest member of the TNA roster, and she says she’s excited to improve her craft there. TNA announced on Thursday that Lee had signed with the company, and she spoke with the Battleground podcast about joining the promotion.

“Well, I was super excited obviously, but I also like — being two years in and going on my third, I definitely am having some imposter syndrome,” Lee said (per Fightful). “But obviously I’m super excited, I’m super excited to learn there and everything. I think it will be very good for me.”

Lee has reportedly been signed with the company since December.