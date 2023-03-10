Various News: Magnum T.A. On His Career, Steve Keirn Autobiography On the Way

– Magnum T.A. is set to appear for Virginia Championship Wrestling later this month, and he discussed his life and career in a new interview. The wrestling legend spoke with https://www.militarynews.com/norfolk-navy-flagship/community/virginia-championship-wrestling-returns-to-hampton-high-school-march-18th-with-special-guest-local-international/article_4610545e-be7b-11ed-904e-935d49c32435.html?fbclid=IwAR1gVxlra7VZfjeMjav8X-_Ibnu5VD58xntH_sIa7voHzsa56MYZiQduJYs target=new>Military News ahead of his appearance at VCW’s March 18th event and you can see it at the link.

– PWInsider reports that WWE and NWA alumnus Steve Kerin is releasing his autobiography soon. The book is titled The Keirn Chronicles Volume One: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn and is co-written by Ian Douglass. The book will look at Kerin’s wrestling career up to his run in WWF as Skinner and will feature forwards from CM Punk and Stan Lane, with an afterward by Natalya.

