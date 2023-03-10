wrestling / News
Various News: Magnum T.A. On His Career, Steve Keirn Autobiography On the Way
– Magnum T.A. is set to appear for Virginia Championship Wrestling later this month, and he discussed his life and career in a new interview. The wrestling legend spoke with https://www.militarynews.com/norfolk-navy-flagship/community/virginia-championship-wrestling-returns-to-hampton-high-school-march-18th-with-special-guest-local-international/article_4610545e-be7b-11ed-904e-935d49c32435.html?fbclid=IwAR1gVxlra7VZfjeMjav8X-_Ibnu5VD58xntH_sIa7voHzsa56MYZiQduJYs target=new>Military News ahead of his appearance at VCW’s March 18th event and you can see it at the link.
– PWInsider reports that WWE and NWA alumnus Steve Kerin is releasing his autobiography soon. The book is titled The Keirn Chronicles Volume One: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn and is co-written by Ian Douglass. The book will look at Kerin’s wrestling career up to his run in WWF as Skinner and will feature forwards from CM Punk and Stan Lane, with an afterward by Natalya.
Release details and more will be announced soon. The promotional materials read:
Before Steve Keirn became one of the most influential trainers in professional wrestling history, he had a one-of-a-kind wrestling career that stretched around the pro wrestling world.
Keirn Chronicles Volume One: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn is the story of a young man who appeared to have lost his father to war at a delicate age, and his subsequent quest to find a suitable father figure led him into a lifelong career in the professional wrestling industry. Keirn became one of the signature faces of Florida wrestling before evolving into one of wrestling’s most irrefutable trendsetters during his time as one half of the pioneering Mid-American tag team known as The Fabulous Ones!
Keirn withholds no details with respect to everything from his tumultuous childhood and into the first 20 years of his wrestling career. Over the course of more than 400 pages, Keirn elaborates on his interactions and relationships with dozens of legendary professional wrestling figures, including Eddie Graham, Mike Graham, Jack Brisco, Gerald Brisco, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, Dick Slater, Paul Orndorff, Hiro Matsuda, Jimmy Garvin, Ronnie Garvin, Pat Patterson, Ricky Gibson, Tiger Conway Jr., Wahoo McDaniel, Stan Lane, Jerry Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, Koko B. Ware, The Fabulous Fargos, The Road Warriors, The Moondogs, The Sheepherders, Bob Backlund, Tatsumi Fujinami, Antonio Inoki, Gene Kiniski, Dick the Bruiser, Giant Baba, Ken Patera, Masa Saito, Brian Blair, Andre the Giant, and many more!
This is the backstory behind one of the most unheralded influencers in professional wrestling history!