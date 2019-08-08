wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Mahabali Shera Back In The US, New Video Blog From Ethan Page, Cold Open And Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode
August 8, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Mahabali Shera is back in the United States and has been training in Florida at the I Believe in Wrestling Dojo. He signed a new deal to return to the company and is expected to return soon.
– Ethan Page has released a new video blog, which you can see below.
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which airs on Pursuit. You can also see the cold open below.
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. LAX’s Ortiz & Daga.
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok.
*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince.
*Rhino in action.
More Trending Stories
- Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.07.19 (Ep. 55)
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Memories of Watching Dusty Rhodes Growing Up, Dusty’s Influence on His First Steps Into the Business
- Cody Discusses Shawn Spears’ Rise, How AEW’s ‘Road To’ Videos Help Get Talent Over
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move