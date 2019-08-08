wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Mahabali Shera Back In The US, New Video Blog From Ethan Page, Cold Open And Lineup For Tomorrow’s Episode

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
XPLOSION Mahabali Shera Impact Wrestling Amanpreet Singh

PWInsider reports that Mahabali Shera is back in the United States and has been training in Florida at the I Believe in Wrestling Dojo. He signed a new deal to return to the company and is expected to return soon.

– Ethan Page has released a new video blog, which you can see below.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which airs on Pursuit. You can also see the cold open below.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. LAX’s Ortiz & Daga.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok.

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince.

*Rhino in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Impact Wrestling, Mahabali Shera, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading