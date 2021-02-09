Mahabali Shera On Returning To Impact Wrestling, His Goals Moving Forward

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Mahabali Shera discussed returning to Impact Wrestling, his goals moving forward, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Mahabali Shera on his return to Impact Wrestling after stepping away to be with his terminally ill father: “I had to take a break and go to India as my father was battling cancer. Sadly, he was terminally ill. I knew that he didn’t have much time left. And then, COVID-19 happened. I didn’t know that I’d be stuck there for a year. I didn’t have access to a ring in my home city of Chandigarh. But I was excited to return to IMPACT Wrestling and mix it up with all of the new faces in the company.”

On his Shera Shuffle gimmick: “Honestly, I wasn’t too big a fan of the whole Shera Shuffle gimmick. People advised me to do it, but I never wanted to go down that road. I’m glad the move went viral. People got to know about me. When they think of Shera, the Shera Shuffle comes to mind. But that’s not who I am. If I had a chance to do it again, I wouldn’t want to go down that route.”

On his goals moving forward: “I’m a very different person now. A different guy from the guy you saw in Ring Ka King. Ever since I started wrestling, everyone was in my ear, telling me what is best for me. However, those who experience the grind, who feel all the bumps and bruises along the way, are the guys who shine. There’s a time for everyone and everything. Maybe I could have done everything that I’m doing now, four years ago, but I didn’t have the physique that I have now, back then. I call myself a lion for good reason. I do not just say it for no reason. I work incredibly hard on the way I look. I work on my aggression. I work on my character. I am representing India every time I am out there. I have to make it count.”