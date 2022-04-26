Mahoning Drive-In Announces Return of Wrestling-Themed Reel Rumble: The Wrestler, Scorpion King, More

– The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, Pennyslvania has announced the return of its wrestling-themed Reel Rumble showcase. The theater will present films such as The Running Man, The Wrestler, and The Scorpion King. Here’s the full press release on Reel Rumble scheduled for June 3 and 4:

On June 3rd and 4th, get ready to rumble once again as the annual celebration of titanic tussling takes over The Mahoning Drive-In Theater when the LVAC brings Reel Rumble back with a vengeance!

Two nights of live wrestling under the mighty Mahoning screen, followed by wrestling-related films under the stars! See live battles of barbaric beat-downs up close and personal, as superstars of the LVAC enter the squared circle with panache, pizazz, and pulverizingly powerful performances sure to suplex your senses!

We invite fans to bring their Chairs/Blankets Ringside & get in the action!

TIX AVAILABLE NOW

mahoningdrivein.ticketleap.com/reelrumble3/

Friday’s post-wresting features leap off the top turnbuckle with a pummellingly poignant portrayal of a matured matman in THE WRESTLER (2008), starring Mickey Rourke and Marissa Tomei, followed by a hush-hush mystery title!

Saturday night starts off with Jesse “The Body” Ventura battling to survive a futuristic killer game show in THE RUNNING MAN (1987), also featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, followed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking on sorcerers, evil armies, and swirling sands in a 20th anniversary screening of THE SCORPION KING (2002)!

All films (aside from the mystery title) will be presented in 35mm, all live wrestling will be presented up close and personal in and out of the ring!

Don’t tap out on this one!

Be sure to come early for Themed Eats, Limited Edition Merch, Live DJ, Photo Ops & Meet the LVAC Wrestling Superstars!

General Gates at 5pm each night.

Bell at 5:30p.

Showtime at Sundown.

General Ticket: $15 (per person).

General+Overnight: $20 (per person)

See MahoningDIT.com for FAQ.

All events are Rain or Shine. The Live portion of the show is always subject to change due to weather.