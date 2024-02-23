wrestling / News

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s TNA No Surrender

February 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA No Surrender X-Division Image Credit: TNA

TNA No Surrender takes place tonight live on TNA+, and the main event has been announced. TNA posted a video to Twitter on Friday announcing that Mustafa Ali’s TNA X-Division Championship match against Chris Sabin will headline the show. The match is Ali’s in-ring TNA debut.

Sam Laterna noted in the video that this is the first time that the X-Division Championship will main event a TNA PPV since 2005.

