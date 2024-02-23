wrestling / News
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s TNA No Surrender
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA No Surrender takes place tonight live on TNA+, and the main event has been announced. TNA posted a video to Twitter on Friday announcing that Mustafa Ali’s TNA X-Division Championship match against Chris Sabin will headline the show. The match is Ali’s in-ring TNA debut.
Sam Laterna noted in the video that this is the first time that the X-Division Championship will main event a TNA PPV since 2005.
TNA #NoSurrender goes LIVE on PPV tonight at 8PM ET- featuring the debut of Mustafa Ali!
Tune in on the TNA+ app or Triller TV or join us at the Alario Center for the show; tickets available on https://t.co/XsydBlNxgo ! @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/C5sBh0kUid
— Sam Leterna (@SamLeterna) February 23, 2024
