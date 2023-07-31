Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA Added to MLW Fury Road

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Maki Itoh and B3CCA for MLW Fury Road in Philadelphia in September. The event happens at the 2300 Arena on September 3. It will be Itoh’s debut.

MLW today announced Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

“International popstar” B3CCA is looking for some hot summer fun when she takes on the world’s cutest, Maki Itoh.

Itoh, a former DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion & Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess & Tag Team Champion, has her eyes set on making a splash in MLW’s expanding featherweight dvision.

B3CCA, a standout with a flawless 450º, will be tested as she attempts to manage the diverse fighting style of Itoh, who blends the Joshi style with a vicious interpretation of hardcore wrestling.

Will the “Fired Idol” extinguish B3CCA’s hot streak? You bet she will try.

The winner of this bout will get a shot at Delmi Exo’s World Featherweight Title!

