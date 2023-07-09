wrestling / News
Malakai Black Thinks Buddy Matthews Is One Of the Best Of The Current Era
Malakai Black recently weighed in on his House of Black stablemate Buddy Matthews, saying he doesn’t get enough credit for how good he is. Black was a guest on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast and talked about Matthews’ skills as an in-ring talent and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On Matthews’ talent in the ring: “I don’t think people appreciate how good Buddy is. Buddy has always been seen as a guy that makes others look good. But you [Bobby Fish] and I both know that it takes two to tango … Just because he has so much body control for a guy the size of him, he makes everything look fantastic. When it comes to the sheer ability and athleticism, I think Buddy Matthews is one of the best in this current era. And not because we’re in a group, not because he’s one of my best friends, but just from a pro wrestling standpoint from being in the ring with him.”
On their mindests toward the industry: “Him and me have a lot of very similar philosophies in wrestling … We’ll butt heads, but all, for the most part, we have a very same idea on selling, we have a very same idea on psychology, we have a very same idea of how to implement what. Very detailed. I genuinely think that people need to realize how damn good he is. He’s really, really something unique.”
On Matthews’ development in AEW: “When it comes to Buddy, I think it’s — and I have to say this delicately without — this is a form of criticism that I think is usable and also understood by him. I think it’s the ability to take a step forward and separate himself in terms of being an elite character. Where I feel like people automatically come [and] flock to me because there’s a level of confidence. And don’t get me wrong, Buddy has all the confidence in the world. But I think that Buddy sometimes is in a step where he’s like, ‘Well, Tom’s [Black’s real name] that guy. I don’t have to be that guy.’ I just think that Buddy has accepted the part of that for himself … Maybe it’s pressure? Maybe he just doesn’t want to? Maybe he’s very content with how he is because, at the same time, he does phenomenal stuff … Maybe it’s just something he’s still figuring out for himself.”